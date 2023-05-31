Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK presidium chairman S Duraisamy quits, says Vaiko has lost his charisma

He was very close to former chief minister CN Annadurai, and was instrumental in creating a strong grassroots level base for the party in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. 

Published: 31st May 2023

S Duraisamy

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/CHENNAI:  Former MLA and MDMK presidium chairman S Duraisamy quit the party on Tuesday. Addressing media persons, he said, ”Vaiko bypassed the party treasurer’s authority to handle financial matters. This caused displeasure among senior leaders.

Further, Vaiko has lost his charisma, and I believe the MDMK cannot grow and bring about a change in society. So I have decided to quit the party.” Duraisamy was elected as MLA from Tiruppur city during the DMK regime in 1969 and 1971. He was very close to former chief minister CN Annadurai, and was instrumental in creating a strong grassroots-level base for the party in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. 

Denying the charges, Vaiko said the account of the party has been duly audited and submitted to I-T department, and it was submitted to the party’s general council. Replying to allegations that he is trying to join hands with DMK, Vaiko said the decision to join the DMK-led alliance was taken with the majority support of the party. “Besides, the decision was taken at a crucial time when the right-wing forces were trying to gain a foothold in the state,” he said. 
 

