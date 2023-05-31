Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 7,500 LED lamps to light up Coimbatore roads

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said LED street lights will be installed in 80 wards in the North, South, East and West zones.

Published: 31st May 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Tuesday kick-started work to install LED street lights across the city. Over 7,500 LED street lights would be installed at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUDF) announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore in November 2021.

The CCMC spans 257.04 sq km, and has 100 wards in five zones. The city has 18,902 streets and 2837.68 km of roads, including 219.60 km of roads that are in control of both National and State Highways. After new areas were annexed in 2015, CCMC has been maintaining 52,715 street lights.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said LED street lights will be installed in 80 wards in the North, South, East and West zones. The works would be completed in about six months. And for the central zone, the officials have estimated to install a total of 2,021 streetlights.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “After the completion of the gap analysis (Streetlights survey) in the city, the work order for the installation works has been issued and works have begun. A total of 7,701 lights will be installed across the four zones in two phases. In the first phase, around 6,250 lights would be installed, and 1,451 in the second phase. There are around 700 to 800 streetlights that require new poles. Apart from that, new lights will be fixed on existing EB poles and lamp posts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp