Over 7,500 LED lamps to light up Coimbatore roads

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Tuesday kick-started work to install LED street lights across the city. Over 7,500 LED street lights would be installed at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUDF) announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore in November 2021.

The CCMC spans 257.04 sq km, and has 100 wards in five zones. The city has 18,902 streets and 2837.68 km of roads, including 219.60 km of roads that are in control of both National and State Highways. After new areas were annexed in 2015, CCMC has been maintaining 52,715 street lights.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said LED street lights will be installed in 80 wards in the North, South, East and West zones. The works would be completed in about six months. And for the central zone, the officials have estimated to install a total of 2,021 streetlights.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “After the completion of the gap analysis (Streetlights survey) in the city, the work order for the installation works has been issued and works have begun. A total of 7,701 lights will be installed across the four zones in two phases. In the first phase, around 6,250 lights would be installed, and 1,451 in the second phase. There are around 700 to 800 streetlights that require new poles. Apart from that, new lights will be fixed on existing EB poles and lamp posts.”

