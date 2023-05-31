Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital doctors on strike as patient stabs house surgeon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: House surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have decided to boycott duty except emergency wards after one of them was stabbed by a patient in the ward while on duty around 1 am on Tuesday. The doctors have demanded round-the-clock security be provided at the hospital.

They also urged the government to prevent a repeat of the incident where a house surgeon was stabbed to death by a patient recently in Kerala.

According to doctors, Dr Suriya was removing pus from the liver of a patient when Balaji (34), who was admitted with liver failure in the same ward, attacked the doctor. Balaji, an alcoholic, stabbed the doctor in the neck with forceps that he was concealing. Attenders and other patients rushed to the rescue of the doctor. “The doctor escaped without any major injury and is stable,” doctors said.

House surgeons protest at the Rajiv Gandhi Govt GH on Tuesday | Express

Speaking to TNIE, a house surgeon said the attack took place in Tower I male medical ward (122). “We demand police protection 24 hours in all the wards. Till our demands are met, we will continue to boycott duty,” the doctor added. Doctors said that at night even many workers won’t be there and the corridors will be empty. “There is more threat during night duty hours.”

Meanwhile, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal requesting additional police deployment within Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital premises as the current strength is inadequate.

The health secretary sought police posting in casualty wards 201 and 202, emergency department wards 205 and 206, intensive medical care unit, toxicology ICU, coronary care unit, CCU, renal block, specialty block, Tower I and II admission day unit and Tower III OPD block.

Based on a complaint from Dr Suriya, police arrested Balaji under IPC sections 294 (b), 332, 353, 506 (ii) and provisions of Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act.

CHENNAI: House surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have decided to boycott duty except emergency wards after one of them was stabbed by a patient in the ward while on duty around 1 am on Tuesday. The doctors have demanded round-the-clock security be provided at the hospital. They also urged the government to prevent a repeat of the incident where a house surgeon was stabbed to death by a patient recently in Kerala. According to doctors, Dr Suriya was removing pus from the liver of a patient when Balaji (34), who was admitted with liver failure in the same ward, attacked the doctor. Balaji, an alcoholic, stabbed the doctor in the neck with forceps that he was concealing. Attenders and other patients rushed to the rescue of the doctor. “The doctor escaped without any major injury and is stable,” doctors said. House surgeons protest at the Rajiv Gandhi Govt GH on Tuesday | Express Speaking to TNIE, a house surgeon said the attack took place in Tower I male medical ward (122). “We demand police protection 24 hours in all the wards. Till our demands are met, we will continue to boycott duty,” the doctor added. Doctors said that at night even many workers won’t be there and the corridors will be empty. “There is more threat during night duty hours.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal requesting additional police deployment within Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital premises as the current strength is inadequate. The health secretary sought police posting in casualty wards 201 and 202, emergency department wards 205 and 206, intensive medical care unit, toxicology ICU, coronary care unit, CCU, renal block, specialty block, Tower I and II admission day unit and Tower III OPD block. Based on a complaint from Dr Suriya, police arrested Balaji under IPC sections 294 (b), 332, 353, 506 (ii) and provisions of Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act.