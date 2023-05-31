‘Scammers lure people with regular income, use bank account for crime’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Pursuant to investigations in a online fraud case, Coimbatore city cyber crime said they have identified a modus operandi where scammers lure gullible people with offer of regular income and use their bank accounts to commit the crime. In light of the findings, police have advised people not to share their banking credentials.

Recently, around Rs 39 lakh was stolen by scammers from the bank account of Mohammad Khan of Marakkadai. “While investigating the case, we found that the amount was transferred to several bank accounts, one of which belonged to Manohar Appam,” police said.

According to police, a year ago, Manohar Appam (32) of Telangana had shared his banking credentials with some people who approached him over the phone with the offer of regular income. Manohar was arrested by Gurugram police in connection with online cheating cases and was lodged in prison there. After coming to know about his role in the Coimbatore case, police brought him to the city on prisoner transit warrant for interrogation. He was sent back a week ago. During investigation, police found out that he had shared his bank account details with some people and had earned Rs 19 lakh.

“Manohar does not know the identity or details of scammers, he shared his banking credential with them online, so we are not able to trace them” the officer added. Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said, “Scammers collected his identity proof and opened six current accounts in different banks in North India a year ago. He couldn’t monitor transactions in the accounts as all credentials, including ATM cards and passbooks were with the scammers.

After taking money from people, the scammers transfer money to these accounts and withdraw it in various ways. For each such transaction, Manohar was paid a commission. In the Coimbatore case, he was paid Rs 1 lakh,” said a police officer.

The officer further said that they suspect many people in Coimbatore may have also shared their bank accounts to scammers and advised public to protect their accounts. “Not only the money but the banking credentials must also be kept personal,” the officer added.

