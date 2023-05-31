Senthil Balaji case: Tax sleuths’ search in Karur enters day five

By Express News Service

KARUR: Income Tax raids at properties allegedly belonging to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji, and those belonging his brother Ashok, close associates and party functionaries across Karur district continued for the fifth day on Tuesday.

Following the ruckus in which I-T officials’ car was damaged on Friday, police registered a case against DMK cadre. Party functionaries also lodged a complaint against the I-T officials for allegedly assaulting them.

Around 10 people, including DMK functionaries and corporation councillors, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the officials. The officials were also booked for allegedly assaulting DMK cadre and using abusive words.

Police arrested Karur DMK fishermen wing sub-organiser Regan, Sasikumar, Prabhu, DMK’s central-west region deputy secretary Saravanan and western region deputy secretary Saravanan on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, deputy organiser of DMK IT wing Vignesh, central east farmers wing organiser Krishnan, Kanakaraj and Sasikumar were arrested by the Thanthonimalai police in Karur.

With this, the number of persons arrested has increased to 19. On Tuesday, the raids were held at 10 places in the Karur district. Sources said I-T officials are planning to continue with the raids for another week.

