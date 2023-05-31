Social activists campaign against illegal transportation of minerals to Kerala

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: Members from Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam along with farmers conducted campaign at several villages in Kinathukadavu against illegal transportation of minerals from Coimbatore to Kerala via Walayar check post.

V Eswaran, president of the movement, said, “Small minerals such as gravel and boulders are being transported from the district to Kerala everyday. Mineral resources are being looted by politicians linked to the ruling party.” As police did not give permission for their campaign, they moved High Court and got permission. They conducted the vehicle campaign at Chettipalayam, Okkilipalayam, Myleripalayam, No 10 Muthur, Kinathukadavu, Othakkalmandapam and Malumichampatti.

In Tiruppur, activists accused officials of Geology and Mining department of creating fake trip sheets for trucks used in illegal stone quarries in the district. Speaking at the farmers grievance meeting, on Tuesday.RS Mugilan, a social activist said, We visited a stone quarry in Maravapalayam village in Kangeyam after locals claimed that facility was closed in 2022. But the facility was functioning without approval for three months.

The workers said Assistant Director of Geology and Mining Department (Tiruppur) KLK Vallal has allowed operation of the quarry and gave trip sheets for trucks that transported stones from the quarry. I lodged a complaint with Tiruppur DRO and Kangayam Tashildar, but got no response from them.

Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj asked the social activists to submit the petitions along with copy of the trip sheets. Vallal refused to comment on the issue.

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: Members from Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam along with farmers conducted campaign at several villages in Kinathukadavu against illegal transportation of minerals from Coimbatore to Kerala via Walayar check post. V Eswaran, president of the movement, said, “Small minerals such as gravel and boulders are being transported from the district to Kerala everyday. Mineral resources are being looted by politicians linked to the ruling party.” As police did not give permission for their campaign, they moved High Court and got permission. They conducted the vehicle campaign at Chettipalayam, Okkilipalayam, Myleripalayam, No 10 Muthur, Kinathukadavu, Othakkalmandapam and Malumichampatti. In Tiruppur, activists accused officials of Geology and Mining department of creating fake trip sheets for trucks used in illegal stone quarries in the district. Speaking at the farmers grievance meeting, on Tuesday.RS Mugilan, a social activist said, We visited a stone quarry in Maravapalayam village in Kangeyam after locals claimed that facility was closed in 2022. But the facility was functioning without approval for three months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The workers said Assistant Director of Geology and Mining Department (Tiruppur) KLK Vallal has allowed operation of the quarry and gave trip sheets for trucks that transported stones from the quarry. I lodged a complaint with Tiruppur DRO and Kangayam Tashildar, but got no response from them. Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj asked the social activists to submit the petitions along with copy of the trip sheets. Vallal refused to comment on the issue.