10, including PAs of minister and MLA, booked for violence

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Ten DMK men, including the PAs of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran, have been booked under six sections of IPC and one section of TNPPDL Act for allegedly attacking BJP functionaries at the collectorate.

Kavulpalayam village panchayat president and vice-president of the BJP traders’ wing C Kalaiselvan (48) had, along with the BJP trader’s wing district president from Velur P Murugesan (48), arrived at the Department of Geology and Mining to apply for a quarry tender on behalf of Kalaiselvan’s brother C Murugesan (43).

Over 500 supporters of Sivasankar and Prabhakaran arrived at the collectorate and allegedly prevented the filing of the application, and allegedly attacked assistant director (mines) (in-charge) P Jayapal, assistant geology officer G Elangovan, revenue inspector P Kumari Anandhan and other police officials. Elangovan, Kumari Anandhan, DSP A Palanisamy, Inspectors Subbaiyan and A Kala, SI Shanmugam, and Constable Lakshmi suffered injuries.

Acting upon a complaint lodged by Jayapal, Perambalur police booked 10 DMK men including minister’s PA Mahendran and Perambalur MLA’s PA and district DMK youth wing deputy organiser Sivasankar under seven sections (IPC 147, 148, 294(b), 323, 353, 506(ii)) and r/w 3 of TNPPDL Act.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai in a release said, “The DMK has created an unsafe environment for government officials and made Tamil Nadu a safe haven for rowdies.” AIADNK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the incident.

