Home States Tamil Nadu

10, including PAs of minister and MLA, booked for violence

Perambalur police booked 10 DMK men including minister’s PA Mahendran and Perambalur MLA’s PA and district DMK youth wing deputy organiser Sivasankar under seven sections and r/w 3 of TNPPDL Act.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

​Mohanty has been booked under different sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Ten DMK men, including the PAs of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran, have been booked under six sections of IPC and one section of TNPPDL Act for allegedly attacking BJP functionaries at the collectorate.

Kavulpalayam village panchayat president and vice-president of the BJP traders’ wing C Kalaiselvan (48) had, along with the BJP trader’s wing district president from Velur P Murugesan (48), arrived at the Department of Geology and Mining to apply for a quarry tender on behalf of Kalaiselvan’s brother C Murugesan (43). 

Over 500 supporters of Sivasankar and Prabhakaran arrived at the collectorate and allegedly prevented the filing of the application, and allegedly attacked assistant director (mines) (in-charge) P Jayapal, assistant geology officer G Elangovan, revenue inspector P Kumari Anandhan and other police officials. Elangovan, Kumari Anandhan, DSP A Palanisamy, Inspectors Subbaiyan and A Kala, SI Shanmugam, and Constable Lakshmi suffered injuries.  

Acting upon a complaint lodged by Jayapal, Perambalur police booked 10 DMK men including minister’s PA Mahendran and Perambalur MLA’s PA and district DMK youth wing deputy organiser Sivasankar under seven sections (IPC 147, 148, 294(b), 323, 353, 506(ii)) and r/w 3 of TNPPDL Act. 

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai in a release said, “The DMK has created an unsafe environment for government officials and made Tamil Nadu a safe haven for rowdies.” AIADNK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPDMKTNPPDL Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp