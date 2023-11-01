13 arrested, 23 booked for caste clashes in Sokkadi

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 23 people were booked under sections of the IPC and SC/ ST Act on Tuesday in connection with the clashes between caste Hindus and Dalits at Sokkadi on Sunday. Thirteen people, including the husband of the village panchayat president, have been arrested.

Following a complaint by a Dalit youth C Thimmaraj (28) on Sunday, another Dalit youth M Anbarasu objected to granite polishing work being undertaken for a temple construction stating it caused air pollution.

Sokkadi headman Rajan had an altercation with Anbarasu over this. Later in the night, nine caste Hindus entered the area, pelted stones at Dalits and set fire to a thatched wall of a house. Four Dalits were injured in the incident.

Based on Thimmaraj’s complaint, KRP dam police booked cases under IPC sections 147, 294 (b), 323, 324, 427, 506 (ii) and sections of the SC/ ST Act against 10 BC community people. These include C Rajan (60) husband of Krishnagiri union chairperson Amsa, C Ramalingam (50) husband of Sokkadi panchayat president S Kodila. Seven of them including Ramalingam were arrested.

Similarly, based on a complaint from a caste Hindu man R Siddaraj (55) of Sokkadi village, police booked a case against 13 Dalits and arrested six people.

