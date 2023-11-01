Home States Tamil Nadu

88-year-old river bridge's 'neglect' alarms Perambalur villagers, urges NH wing to act fast

Thousands of vehicles, including buses, use the bridge constructed on the Perambalur-Attur National Highway (NH 136) in 1935, every day.

Published: 01st November 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:06 AM

The bridge on the Perambalur-Attur NH was built in 1935. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Worried that increasing vehicular movement would further weaken the 88-year-old bridge across River Kallaru, residents of Krishnapuram and Venganur in the district urge the state National Highways Wing – under whose purview its maintenance falls – for its restoration. They also seek a new bridge for exclusive use by heavy vehicles.

Thousands of vehicles, including buses, use the bridge -- constructed on the Perambalur-Attur National Highway (NH 136) in 1935 -- every day. Locals have to cross the bridge to reach Perambalur. The structure, however, is narrow to allow heavy vehicles to pass only one after the other.

As a result, traffic jams are a regular sight on the bridge, some ending up in accidents, say locals. J Mathiyazhagan of Krishnapuram said, "The narrow bridge is not wide enough for heavy vehicles to pass through. When a heavy vehicle or bus crosses it, other vehicles can pass only after it has reached the other side. Due to this, there are frequent accidents.

The bridge wall has suffered damage in accidents and is yet to be repaired." Mentioning the bridge as an important connection point for those wanting to reach Salem and Perambalur, Mathiyazhagan, pointing to a government hospital nearby the structure, said,

“Sometimes, their ambulance gets stuck in the traffic jam here. Another bridge should hence be raised near the existing one for heavy vehicles." K Karthikeyan of Venganur said, "The bridge has been neglected for years. We asked the authorities concerned to maintain it but they ignored it. Now, vegetation has encroached either side of the bridge. It should be cleared immediately.

Also, the damaged portions of the bridge should be repaired." The district administration should check the feasibility of widening the bridge and take necessary action, he added. When contacted, a senior National Highways Wing (Perambalur) official said, "We are aware of the issue and are going to take action on it."

TAGS
national highwayKallaru

