Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail to five in Madurai train blaze case

The petitioners were Satya Prakash alias Sathyaprakashraskothi, Narendra Kumar, Deepak, Shubham Kashyap and Hartheek Sahani.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to five suspects who were arrested in a case registered by the government railway police after nine persons died due to a fire in a tourist coach, which was stationed in Madurai railway junction on August 26.

The petitioners were Satya Prakash alias Sathyaprakashraskothi, Narendra Kumar, Deepak, Shubham Kashyap and Hartheek Sahani. According to the prosecution, nearly 65 passengers were travelling in the tourist coach.

They reached Madurai in Punalur-Madurai Express. In the early hours on August 26, when the coach was stationed at Madurai railway junction, the petitioners allegedly prepared tea in the coach by using a gas cylinder which led to a fire, resulting in the death of nine persons including the complainant’s husband.

However, the petitioners denied the allegations and sought bail. Since the APP informed that a charge sheet had been filed before the concerned court, Justice V Sivagnanam granted bail to the petitioners.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Courtbail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp