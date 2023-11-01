Bail to five in Madurai train blaze case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to five suspects who were arrested in a case registered by the government railway police after nine persons died due to a fire in a tourist coach, which was stationed in Madurai railway junction on August 26.

The petitioners were Satya Prakash alias Sathyaprakashraskothi, Narendra Kumar, Deepak, Shubham Kashyap and Hartheek Sahani. According to the prosecution, nearly 65 passengers were travelling in the tourist coach.

They reached Madurai in Punalur-Madurai Express. In the early hours on August 26, when the coach was stationed at Madurai railway junction, the petitioners allegedly prepared tea in the coach by using a gas cylinder which led to a fire, resulting in the death of nine persons including the complainant’s husband.

However, the petitioners denied the allegations and sought bail. Since the APP informed that a charge sheet had been filed before the concerned court, Justice V Sivagnanam granted bail to the petitioners.

