BJP holding social media trial on Sanatana Dharma case: Udhayanidhi's counsel tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin told the Madras High Court that BJP has been holding a virtual trial on X (formerly Twitter) in the case against his comments against Sanatana Dharma, on Tuesday.

He sought the court to dismiss the petitions since the petitioners had not produced materials, including the video clipping of the speech and said they wanted a fishing inquiry to be held by the court. Appearing for the minister, senior counsel P Wilson said, “The BJP is doing a Twitter trial in this case. The proceedings of this case are being misreported by persons including (TN) BJP president Annamalai on his Twitter handle.”

The submissions were made before Justice Anita Sumanth when the petitions seeking quo warranto writ against Udhayanidhi Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and DMK MP A Raja to explain under what authority they are holding on to their official positions since making comments against Sanatana Dharma, came up for hearing.

Refusing to submit the materials as instructed by the court, Wilson, quoting Article 20(3) of the Constitution, said the accused cannot be compelled to produce the materials. Justice Anita Sumanth explained that the materials were asked from the respondents in order to assist the case and pointed out that Wilson had undertaken to submit them in the last hearing.

She also made it clear that the court would listen only to the arguments advanced in court and not what others say. The judge adjourned the matter to November 7 giving a week’s time for Sekar Babu and A Raja to file their counter-affidavits.

Earlier, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, representing the assembly secretary, sought time to file a counter-affidavit to the additional application filed by the petitioners.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin told the Madras High Court that BJP has been holding a virtual trial on X (formerly Twitter) in the case against his comments against Sanatana Dharma, on Tuesday. He sought the court to dismiss the petitions since the petitioners had not produced materials, including the video clipping of the speech and said they wanted a fishing inquiry to be held by the court. Appearing for the minister, senior counsel P Wilson said, “The BJP is doing a Twitter trial in this case. The proceedings of this case are being misreported by persons including (TN) BJP president Annamalai on his Twitter handle.” The submissions were made before Justice Anita Sumanth when the petitions seeking quo warranto writ against Udhayanidhi Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and DMK MP A Raja to explain under what authority they are holding on to their official positions since making comments against Sanatana Dharma, came up for hearing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Refusing to submit the materials as instructed by the court, Wilson, quoting Article 20(3) of the Constitution, said the accused cannot be compelled to produce the materials. Justice Anita Sumanth explained that the materials were asked from the respondents in order to assist the case and pointed out that Wilson had undertaken to submit them in the last hearing. She also made it clear that the court would listen only to the arguments advanced in court and not what others say. The judge adjourned the matter to November 7 giving a week’s time for Sekar Babu and A Raja to file their counter-affidavits. Earlier, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, representing the assembly secretary, sought time to file a counter-affidavit to the additional application filed by the petitioners. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp