Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP holding social media trial on Sanatana Dharma case: Udhayanidhi's counsel tells HC

He sought the court to dismiss the petitions since the petitioners have not produced materials, including the video clipping of the speech.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | EPS)

Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin told the Madras High Court that BJP has been holding a virtual trial on X (formerly Twitter) in the case against his comments against Sanatana Dharma, on Tuesday.

He sought the court to dismiss the petitions since the petitioners had not produced materials, including the video clipping of the speech and said they wanted a fishing inquiry to be held by the court. Appearing for the minister, senior counsel P Wilson said, “The BJP is doing a Twitter trial in this case. The proceedings of this case are being misreported by persons including (TN) BJP president Annamalai on his Twitter handle.”

The submissions were made before Justice Anita Sumanth when the petitions seeking quo warranto writ against Udhayanidhi Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and DMK MP A Raja to explain under what authority they are holding on to their official positions since making comments against Sanatana Dharma, came up for hearing.

Refusing to submit the materials as instructed by the court, Wilson, quoting Article 20(3) of the Constitution, said the accused cannot be compelled to produce the materials. Justice Anita Sumanth explained that the materials were asked from the respondents in order to assist the case and pointed out that Wilson had undertaken to submit them in the last hearing.

She also made it clear that the court would listen only to the arguments advanced in court and not what others say. The judge adjourned the matter to November 7 giving a week’s time for Sekar Babu and A Raja to file their counter-affidavits.

Earlier, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, representing the assembly secretary, sought time to file a counter-affidavit to the additional application filed by the petitioners.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Madras High Court BJP Sanatana Dharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp