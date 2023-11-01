Counselling to fill 86 vacant MBBS seats in TN begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counselling began to fill up 86 MBBS seats in medical colleges in the state on Tuesday and will go on till November 15. The seats were not filled at the end of counselling by the Directorate General of Health Services on September 30.

According to a press release from the selection committee, counselling for 16 All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges in the state began on Tuesday and will go on till November 7. Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted from November 7 to 15.

Out of the 86 MBBS seats unfilled in the state, 16 were AIQ seats, 17 management seats in self-financing medical colleges, three seats in AII MS (Madurai) and 50 seats in deemed universities. The selection committee stated that the state will conduct counselling for 17 MBBS management quota seats in self-financing medical colleges, while the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Union Health Ministry will conduct counselling for the remaining vacant seats.

According to the MCC, the last date for joining the classes has been extended to November 15. Earlier, September 30 was the last date to join the course. Health Minister Ma Subramanian previously said that the health department had written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to fill these seats. The selection committee has requested students to follow the tnmedicalselection.org website for regular updates on the counselling.

