Governor obstructing Stalin’s initiatives: Minister K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has accused Governor RN Ravi of working like an “agent of BJP” and obstructing Chief Minister Stalin’s initiatives. Ponmudy made these remarks during the inauguration of a signature campaign against NEET at DMK’s Villupuram town office.

Talking to reporters, Ponmudy said, “Rather than fulfilling his duties as governor, Ravi is functioning like a BJP ‘agent.’ His office functions like the BJP’s party office. However, like what our chief minister recently said, there is no need to replace him because his action is only benefitting us.”

Ponmudy said 19 files sent by the government are currently pending at the governor’s office and the state has moved the Supreme Court in this connection. “The governor is not respecting the government’s rights and the autonomy of universities. He has also not approved the honorary doctorate for freedom fighter and veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah.

This is despite the proposal being approved by Madurai Kamaraj University syndicate and senate members and sent to the governor twice. The convocation was scheduled to take place on Thursday,” Ponmudy said.

He also alleged that the BJP is attempting to establish a unitary government in a federal nation and this threatens the rights of the states. Vikrawandi MLA N Pugazhendi and party functionaries were present.

