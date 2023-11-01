In TN, 9,000 people died of electrocution since 2006

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In reply to an RTI query, Tangedco said 8,850 people have been killed due to electrocution across the state between 2006 and June 2023. Moreover, 2495 animals (both domestic and wild animals) have been killed across the state in the last 17 years.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, who obtained the information through RTI said the deaths could have been prevented had the department implemented safety measures as per the Indian Electricity Act.

“On an average, seven to eight human lives were lost in a month due to snapping of live wires, which is alarming. In 2022-23, 89 people and in 2023-2024, 31 people died after coming into contact with snapped wires and conductors,’ said Kathirmathiyon.

He recollected the incident where a staff of Coimbatore collectorate was electrocuted while wading on his two-wheeler through a waterlogged area near Lanka Corner railway station in the district on October 16. K athirmathiyon, who has sent a legal notice to the Tangedco chairman, said most of the deaths of the public and animals are happening due to the negligence of the Tangedco officials, due to the non-availability of guarding and improper earthing.

“We are surprised that only after the death of many people, the chairman directed the officials concerned to fix the earthing devices at accident spots. If such measures had been taken earlier, the deaths of innocent lives could have been averted. Moreover, we found out that the corporation gives compensation only when directed by the courts. Tangedco should give compensation on a suo motu basis. While the department is preaching safety to the public, it has failed to follow any safety measures that resulted in the death of innocent lives,” he added.

How to save lives

Guarding shall be provided across road crossings and along road margins to avoid the death of pedestrians

Guarding should be earthed effectively on both sides and tied to the neutral

Transformer earthing should be proper as IS 3043-2018 so that any fault on the lines will blow the fuse at the transformer

The earthing device should be connected to the neutral wire of the LT line in the pole so that if any conductor snapping occurs either the LT open type fuse or HG fuse should have blown out immediately

