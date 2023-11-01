Karnataka fighting with TN like an enemy nation: Minister Duraimurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday said no other government in Karnataka in the past has been so adamant on the Cauvery issue and that Tamil Nadu would reiterate the demand for releasing 13,000 cusecs when the Cauvery Water Management Authority meets on Friday.

“The present government in Karnataka conducts itself as though it is fighting with an enemy nation. It is also thinking that Tamil Nadu is asking for some concessions. It is not so. The people of the country have to abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court. A state government defying SC orders will not augur well for democracy,” Duraimurugan told reporters here.

He also recalled that he had been handling the inter-state water issues for about 20 years and come across around 10 chief ministers and many union ministers. “Both Karnataka CM and Deputy CM are well known to TN CM and me. But they adopted such an adamant stance and that is surprising to me,” he added. On whether CWMA and CWRC were acting in a partial manner, he said, “I don’t think so. But they are somewhat lethargic in this issue.”

