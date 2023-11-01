Home States Tamil Nadu

Keeranur residents upset as Tasmac outlets double, demand closure

Published: 01st November 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Three months ago, a protest was held for closure of the lone Tasmac outlet. (Photo | Express)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Irked by the proximity of two liquor outlets, at a distance of 25 feet within each other, to residential areas in Keeranur town panchayat, residents have sought their removal. Three months ago, a demonstration was held by AIDWA members seeking the removal of a TASMAC outlet located in Laxmi Theatre Road. Despite raising complaints about the nuisance caused by drunkards, no action has been taken, say residents.

To make matters worse, a new outlet was opened, opposite to the existing one despite assurance from the officials on its removal. Two TASMAC outlets are now operating, one in Keezha Gandhi Nagar and the other in Mela Gandhi Nagar, in areas that lead to Keeranur taluk bus stand, causing inconvenience to commuters. "Women, children and college students walk past the TASMAC outlets in fear. I am from Keezha Gandhi Nagar, to reach Keeranur we have to cross these outlets.

Sometimes, children are threatened and bullied by the drunkards," said a resident. Meanwhile, Ward 6 councillor and CPM member M Mahalaxmi said, "We have conducted many protests and pressed authorities for the removal of these TASMAC outlets. The residential areas near these outlets are SC community and we feel they are being affected." When reached out to, a senior official at the TASMAC district manager's office assured me to look into the issue.

