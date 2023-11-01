Modi appears to be advocating for abolition of states: TN CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the rights of states are being crushed by the centre and that Modi appears to be advocating for the abolition of states, “or at the very least, reducing them to mere municipalities”.

In the third episode of his ‘Speaking for India’ podcast series, Stalin alleged there is a stark contrast between what Modi advocated as the chief minister of Gujarat and what he has been implementing as the PM. “As chief minister, he had spoken about state rights, and now as prime minister, he is determined to curtail them,” he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the BJP-led union government, Stalin said though the PM had promised greater financial autonomy for state governments, it remains unfulfilled. “The centre has not extended GST compensation and the disbursal of the state’s share is erratic. Due to GST, the financial health of states is affected,” he said, adding the opposition bloc INDIA should come to power to ensure state autonomy.

Stalin held the union government responsible for actions that undermined the welfare of states, such as disbanding the council meant to address state issues and neglecting state recommendations. He said the states are bound by the governors’ mansions, outlining the BJP’s strategy.

In a critical tone, he targeted Governor RN Ravi and the BJP, accusing the party of using the governor’s office to obstruct the approval of 19 bills passed in the Assembly by the representatives of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The CM asserted, “Under the BJP regime, state rights have been trampled, and federalism and democracy enshrined in our Constitution are weeping along with the nation’s people. The ‘state autonomy’ is the only way to shield us from these evils.”

To counteract the union government’s actions against the states, CM Stalin stressed IN bloc must assume power to safeguard the principle of state autonomy. He implored the voters of the five states going for polls to keep the notion of protecting state autonomy in mind.

In the 10.44-minute podcast, the CM also criticised the centre for the transfer of officials connected to the CAG who had unearthed corruption within the BJP government. With a touch of sarcasm, he remarked on the swiftness of these actions, saying, “Look at the speed at which action has been taken.”

