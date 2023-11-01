Museum similar to that of Keeladi will be set up in Virudhunagar: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A world-class museum similar to the one at Keeladi would be established in Virudhunagar at a cost of Rs 5 crore, said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday. "Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved the request to establish the museum, which would explain the specialities of Virudhunagar district. Work will begin soon," he added.

He presided over a state-level seminar on archaeology and history and an exhibition titled 'A Historical Trace on Vaippar River Basin' at Rajapalayam Rajus' College. Speaking at the event, the minister said the research was conducted at several places on the banks of the Thamirabarani River, including Adichanallur, Korkai, and Sivagalai. "An excavation was carried out in Vembakottai, where around 5,000 artefacts were unearthed. The civilisation in Vaippar is on a par with the one in Keeladi," he said.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Virudhunagar District Administration along with the Department of Tourism, Department of Archaeology, Pandiya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, and Rajapalyam Rajus' College. The programme will be held on Wednesday as well.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A world-class museum similar to the one at Keeladi would be established in Virudhunagar at a cost of Rs 5 crore, said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday. "Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved the request to establish the museum, which would explain the specialities of Virudhunagar district. Work will begin soon," he added. He presided over a state-level seminar on archaeology and history and an exhibition titled 'A Historical Trace on Vaippar River Basin' at Rajapalayam Rajus' College. Speaking at the event, the minister said the research was conducted at several places on the banks of the Thamirabarani River, including Adichanallur, Korkai, and Sivagalai. "An excavation was carried out in Vembakottai, where around 5,000 artefacts were unearthed. The civilisation in Vaippar is on a par with the one in Keeladi," he said. The seminar was jointly organized by the Virudhunagar District Administration along with the Department of Tourism, Department of Archaeology, Pandiya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, and Rajapalyam Rajus' College. The programme will be held on Wednesday as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp