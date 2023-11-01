Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government told to file report on encroachments of water bodies

Published: 01st November 2023

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to file a report on complaints received by the monitoring committees formed to check encroachment of water bodies and what action has been taken on the complaints.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the government to file the report by December 14 when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate KS Radhakrishnan came up for hearing on Tuesday.

The petitioner sought a direction to the government to appoint an ombudsman with quasi-judicial powers at the district level to entertain complaints from the public on encroachment of water bodies and protect them. He also sought to constitute an appellate authority at the state level for grievance redressal, based on a representation he submitted to the government last year.

He said that out of 39,000 water bodies in Tamil Nadu, the PWD is maintaining only 10,000. There are six more organs of the government which control more than 90,000 water bodies without adequate legislation or agency to protect them.

The government submitted that monitoring committees have already been constituted at the divisional, district and state levels to check the encroachment of water bodies.

