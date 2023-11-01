Home States Tamil Nadu

TN team meets union minister, urges centre to secure release of 64 fishermen

The chief minister, in his letter, urged the union government to ensure fishermen’s safety and traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:07 AM

A delegation from TN met union minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation from Tamil Nadu led by DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu and comprising representatives of the fishermen’s association called on Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday and handed over a letter from Chief Minister MK Stalin to secure the release of 64 fishermen and their boats in Sri Lankan custody immediately.

The chief minister, in his letter, urged the union government to ensure fishermen’s safety and traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region. In October alone, 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their 10 fishing boats have been apprehended. “Despite our persistent demand to stop these arrests and seizure of boats, the incidents continue unabated,” Stalin added. Talking to reporters, Baalu said Muraleedharan said he had started taking steps to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats. 

