TNSTC driver attempts suicide, blames officials

ERODE: A 58-year-old TNSTC driver attempted suicide in Perundurai depot on Monday evening allegedly after being scolded by higher officials. Condemning the officials, drivers and conductors staged a protest in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, N Natarajan, a resident of Sullipalayam, works in the Perundurai depot and operates a bus between Perundurai and Bhavani. On Monday, he was allegedly assigned a different route. When Natarajan went to meet the higher officials at the regional office in Erode seeking clarification, they allegedly scolded him regarding his work.

He returned to Perundurai depot and allegedly attempted suicide. Colleagues took him to a private hospital in Erode. His condition is stable, sources said, As the news spread, around 60 drivers and conductors staged a protest in front of the depot on Tuesday morning. A protestor said, “On October 27, Natarajan operated the bus to Bhavani but it was late, and public in Nasiyanur besieged the bus. A bus that left for Bhavani earlier had stopped halfway due to repairs. Due to this, Natarajan’s bus was crowded. This is the reason for the delay. For this, the higher officials scolded him. This is why he tried to die by suicide. Action should be taken immediately against the officials.”

Since the protest was staged at 3.45 AM, ahead of the morning shift, TNSTC officials led by Erode region general manager K Swarnalatha reached Perundurai and held talks following which, the crew members called off the protest.

Swarnalatha did not answer calls made by TNIE for her comments on the issue. A senior police officer said, “The protest was called off after officials said TNSTC would bear medical expenses for Natarajan. An investigation into the incident is underway.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

