Turn system implemented in LBP canal as inflow dips

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: The water level in Bhavanisagar dam (Lower Bhavani) has dropped to 65 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet due to poor inflow. Because of this, the release of water into the LBP canal for irrigation was reduced to 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning. Further, WRD officials also implemented the ‘turn system’ to ensure water is available for all farmers dependent on the canal. The system was last implemented in 2001.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said, “On August 19, water from the Bhavanisagar dam was released for irrigation in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Water will be continuously provided to irrigate over one lakh acres of agricultural land. However, the inflow has been very low in the last few days. As of Tuesday, the inflow was 234 cusecs. As a result, the storage has dropped to 65 (9.02 tmc) feet against its full level of 105 (32.8 tmc) feet. Due to this, the release of water into the dam LBP canal was reduced to 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning from 2,300 cusecs.”

P Thirumoorthy, executive engineer of LBP, said, “The water availability in the dam is very low. But water should be provided for LBP irrigation till December 13. Standing crops can be saved only by a continuous supply of water. It can only be done by opening less water from the dam.”

He added, “We have implemented the turn system from Tuesday in providing water for LBP irrigation. Water will flow as usual in the LBP main canal. The system will be implemented by closing shutters of branch canals at specified intervals. Water will be supplied in one canal for eight days continuously. In 2001, the system was implemented to save crops. Implementation of the turn system has been made possible by the modernisation work carried out in the LBP canal.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: The water level in Bhavanisagar dam (Lower Bhavani) has dropped to 65 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet due to poor inflow. Because of this, the release of water into the LBP canal for irrigation was reduced to 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning. Further, WRD officials also implemented the ‘turn system’ to ensure water is available for all farmers dependent on the canal. The system was last implemented in 2001. Officials of the Water Resources Department said, “On August 19, water from the Bhavanisagar dam was released for irrigation in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Water will be continuously provided to irrigate over one lakh acres of agricultural land. However, the inflow has been very low in the last few days. As of Tuesday, the inflow was 234 cusecs. As a result, the storage has dropped to 65 (9.02 tmc) feet against its full level of 105 (32.8 tmc) feet. Due to this, the release of water into the dam LBP canal was reduced to 1,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning from 2,300 cusecs.” P Thirumoorthy, executive engineer of LBP, said, “The water availability in the dam is very low. But water should be provided for LBP irrigation till December 13. Standing crops can be saved only by a continuous supply of water. It can only be done by opening less water from the dam.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added, “We have implemented the turn system from Tuesday in providing water for LBP irrigation. Water will flow as usual in the LBP main canal. The system will be implemented by closing shutters of branch canals at specified intervals. Water will be supplied in one canal for eight days continuously. In 2001, the system was implemented to save crops. Implementation of the turn system has been made possible by the modernisation work carried out in the LBP canal.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp