Animal lovers mourn death of Vinayagan, the friendly crop raider

COIMBATORE: The death of Vinayagan, a wild elephant that was maintained in a kraal at Ramapura in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Karnataka, on Tuesday has saddened animal lovers who fondly remember him as one that danced with them and was human-friendly.

As the jumbo was a crop raider, the state forest department relocated it from Chinna Thadagam to the tri-junction of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris, Bandipur in Karnataka and Kerala, on June 17, 2018, following pressure from farmers and locals.

However, Vinayagan returned to Gudalur and Bandipur several times in the last five years following which he was captured by the Karnataka forest department in June 2023 and taken to the camp. Animal lovers recall that Vinayagan did not behave aggressively towards people. R Nidhyan Maniarasu, wildlife photographer and an engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Coimbatore, said, “The locals named him Vinayagan because he looked like lord Ganesha. He had the habit of rubbing his tusks against trees which resulted in his tusks not growing fast.”

“I took more pictures of Vinayagan than any other elephant. I have noticed local people feeding kadalai mittai, chips, bananas, pongal, sugarcane and even sweets like mysurpa to him. Vinayagan’s favourite crop was tomato and he used to remain out of the forest as he got fodder and water all the time in Thadagam Valley. There were incidents where youth danced with him playing Kollywood songs. Vinayagan also accompanied cows. He always remained calm,” Maniarasu added.

Animal activist K Mohanraj said naming of wild elephants do not mean anything and the animals would eventually end up in captivity. He recalled that Madukkarai Maharaj, a wild elephant which was captured in Madukkarai and kept in a kraal at Ulanthy forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). “Except Rivaldo, an elephant which is roaming in the forest in MTR, wild elephants that are nicknamed end up in danger,” Mohanraj added.

Osai K Kalidass founder of Osai and member of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) said “Relocating Vinayagan from Thadagam Valley did not help him. At the same time, crop raiding is still happening in Thadagam Valley by other elephants. We should find long-term solutions to prevent

wild elephants from raiding crops.”

