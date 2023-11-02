BJP hacking MPs’ phones out of poll fear: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP-led union government of attempting to hack the mobile phones of MPs of opposition parties, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the saffron party’s actions are driven by their fear of defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He said this while attending the marriage function of a DMK functionary. Addressing the gathering after the marriage ceremony, Stalin raised questions about the state of democracy and the parliamentary system in the country, expressing concerns over the alleged cyber attack on the mobile phones of opposition leaders, prompting Apple to issue a warning. He said the BJP-led government is resorting to various measures, including utilising I-T, ED, and hacking opposition leaders’ mobile phones, to suppress the opposition.

Criticising the union government’s announcement about the investigation into the cyber attack on the opposition leaders, he said the centre has announced the investigation after doing everything (cyber attacking on the mobile phones of opposition leaders). “The voters should support INDIA bloc in the parliament elections,” he added.

