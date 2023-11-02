Home States Tamil Nadu

CM releases books on TN role in freedom struggle

On August 15, 2021, in his Independence Day address, Stalin had announced that the contribution of Tamil Nadu would be documented thoroughly.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi receiving the copies of the books from Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday released two books - ‘Viduthalai Porattathil Thamizhnaattin Pangalippu’ in Tamil and its English translation ‘Tamil Nadu’s Contribution to the Freedom Struggle’. Former governor of West Bengal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi received the first copies of the books. 

On August 15, 2021, in his Independence Day address, Stalin had announced that the contribution of Tamil Nadu would be documented thoroughly. Following this, a committee of historians and academicians was formed for this purpose. The books feature articles by eminent scholars from various institutions across the country on the contributions of different sections of society to the freedom struggle of the country. Information Minister MP Saminathan and senior officials were present on the occasion.  

Stalin also handed over a cheque for Rs 40 crore to R Ambalavanan, chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited towards depositing Rs 2 lakh each to 2,000 temples to ensure performing a one-time pooja per day.  HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and senior officials were present. 

