Councillors threaten to block trucks to Vellalore

The mayor alleged that apartment wastes are being dumped in Vellalore illegally and charged that the officials are not working properly to reduce the legacy waste pile in the facility.

Published: 02nd November 2023

Smoke emanating from the Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Councillors from the south zone on Wednesday informed the CCMC council that they will not allow garbage trucks inside the Vellalore dump yard if issues in and around the facility are not sorted out before Deepavali.

Speaking in the council meeting, South Zone Chairperson Dhanalakshmi called for a permanent and quick solution to the issues surrounding the Vellalore dump yard. Ward 99 Councillor M Aslam Basha said, “Keep your dump and garbage in your zones.

Why bring them and dump them in Vellalore? Are the people of Wards 99 and 100 fools? Don’t come to our wards. Collect the garbage and dump it in your own respective zones.”

Ward 100 Councillor R Karthikeyan said, “No action has been taken by the officials so far to sort out the issues. None of the officials is coming to the spot and inspecting the place to understand the ground reality. We cannot live there. For a 6 km radius, we are surrounded by mosquitoes, insects and foul smell. People are struggling to live in that region. If the issues are not sorted out, we will not allow vehicles from other zones inside the Vellalore dumpyard after Deepavali.”

The mayor alleged that apartment wastes are being dumped in Vellalore illegally and charged that the officials are not working properly to reduce the legacy waste pile in the facility. She also pointed out that out of 30 odd CCTV cameras, only six are in working condition and there are no gates at the facility to monitor who is entering and exiting the premises. Deputy Commissioner K Sivakumar directed south zone officials to immediately install gates at the facility and finish the works in seven days.

