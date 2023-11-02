Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopard scare: Forest department advises Samanur people to stay indoors

Since last month, many people from Samanur claimed they spotted a leopard over a small hill in the Palacode forest range.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The forest department conducted an awareness campaign and advised people to restrict movement after dusk to ensure safety. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The forest department has advised people in Samanur and its adjoining villages to stay indoors after dusk after a leopard was spotted on the fringes of the nearby forest.

Since last month, many people from Samanur claimed they spotted a leopard over a small hill in the Palacode forest range. As this information sparked panic, the forest department conducted an awareness campaign and advised people to restrict movement after dusk to ensure safety.

Speaking to TNIE, a forest staff said, “Leopards are a rare sighting in forest ranges across Dharmapuri. Recently we received complaints from people of Samanur, Kokkikal, Janapanur and a few other villages that they saw a leopard. We are closely  monitoring the area.”

Forest ranger of Palacode P Natraj said, “We have formed separate groups under foresters and are monitoring the forest closely. Further, our investigation revealed that no predator has attacked any domesticated animals like cows, goats, chickens, or even dogs. There were  also reports of leopard cubs with a leopard, but so far we have had no evidence to support this claim.”

Natraj added, “It will be safe for people to restrict movements after dusk. If a situation arises where people have left their homes, we urge people not to travel alone and only travel in brightly lit areas.  Livestock must be protected in cages for their safety.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopardSamanur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp