Leopard scare: Forest department advises Samanur people to stay indoors

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The forest department has advised people in Samanur and its adjoining villages to stay indoors after dusk after a leopard was spotted on the fringes of the nearby forest.

Since last month, many people from Samanur claimed they spotted a leopard over a small hill in the Palacode forest range. As this information sparked panic, the forest department conducted an awareness campaign and advised people to restrict movement after dusk to ensure safety.

Speaking to TNIE, a forest staff said, “Leopards are a rare sighting in forest ranges across Dharmapuri. Recently we received complaints from people of Samanur, Kokkikal, Janapanur and a few other villages that they saw a leopard. We are closely monitoring the area.”

Forest ranger of Palacode P Natraj said, “We have formed separate groups under foresters and are monitoring the forest closely. Further, our investigation revealed that no predator has attacked any domesticated animals like cows, goats, chickens, or even dogs. There were also reports of leopard cubs with a leopard, but so far we have had no evidence to support this claim.”

Natraj added, “It will be safe for people to restrict movements after dusk. If a situation arises where people have left their homes, we urge people not to travel alone and only travel in brightly lit areas. Livestock must be protected in cages for their safety.”

