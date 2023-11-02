Litigant claims to be HC judge; Madras HC orders CBI probe

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

MADURAI: A litigant, claiming himself as a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and also a practising advocate in the Supreme Court of India, landed in soup after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered CBI to probe into the genuineness of his claims.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by the man, Captain Dr. VRC Pandiyan, in 2014, seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (SIDCO) to execute the sale deed for shed no.4 of its industrial estate in Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram in his favour.

When the case was heard on Tuesday, the standing counsel for SIDCO told the court that Pandiyan was allotted the shed in the year 2000 after he paid the margin amount. But he failed to pay the balance amount despite being provided several opportunities and left the shed in disuse, the counsel said. He also intimidated the authorities by sending representations to the Chief Secretary and various other officials by projecting himself as a high court judge, the counsel said.

When Justice Pugalendhi questioned the litigant in this regard, he stood by his stand and claimed he was appointed by the Government of India as an additional judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He also showed the court a copy of his appointment notification dated September 19, 2021, through his mobile phone.

Justice Pugalendhi observed that a plain reading of the notification raises suspicion over its genuineness. Moreover, the petitioner himself has filed an experience certificate allegedly issued by the Madras High Court Advocates' Association on October 25, 2023, as per which he enrolled as an advocate in 2014 and has been practising before the Supreme Court of India and Chandigarh High Court, among others, for the past 10 years.

He therefore directed the CBI to register a case and investigate the genuineness of the notification, those responsible for the fabrication of the same and also whether the petitioner has availed any benefits by using it. The court also collected the mobile phone of the petitioner to be handed over to the CBI as evidence. Since there has been no interim order in the petition in the last nine years and the SIDCO already took custody of the shed concerned early this year, the judge dismissed the petition.

It could be noted that the petitioner has made several other claims including that he is a Guinness record holder and has completed several degrees in various subjects.

