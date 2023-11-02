Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS march: Madras HC pulls up government for contempt

Justice G Jayachandran refused repeated requests to pass over the matter to allow the state to place submissions or adjourn it by a day.

Published: 02nd November 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Calling the state government incapable, the Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the home secretary, DGP and other officials to appear before it in a contempt case filed by RSS for disobeying the court’s order and denying the organisation permission to hold route marches across the state.

Justice G Jayachandran refused repeated requests to pass over the matter to allow the state to place submissions or adjourn it by a day. Additional public prosecutor Muniapparaj also informed the court that a special leave petition (SLP) against the high court order has been filed in the Supreme Court and it is likely to be taken up in a few days. 

“It (government) is incapable of administering the state or it doesn’t want to respect the order of the court,” said Jayachandran, while issuing statutory notices to home secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal and the other police officials concerned requiring their personal presence in court when the matter comes up for hearing after four weeks.

The statutory notices were also served to the Avadi police commissioner and SPs of Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, appearing for the contempt petitioners, submitted that the permission was denied by disobeying the orders of the court. He recalled the order of the court dated October 16, directing the police to grant permission to the route march at 33 places in the state, subject to conditions in accordance with the local situation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSSMadras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp