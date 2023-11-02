RSS march: Madras HC pulls up government for contempt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling the state government incapable, the Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the home secretary, DGP and other officials to appear before it in a contempt case filed by RSS for disobeying the court’s order and denying the organisation permission to hold route marches across the state.

Justice G Jayachandran refused repeated requests to pass over the matter to allow the state to place submissions or adjourn it by a day. Additional public prosecutor Muniapparaj also informed the court that a special leave petition (SLP) against the high court order has been filed in the Supreme Court and it is likely to be taken up in a few days.

“It (government) is incapable of administering the state or it doesn’t want to respect the order of the court,” said Jayachandran, while issuing statutory notices to home secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal and the other police officials concerned requiring their personal presence in court when the matter comes up for hearing after four weeks.

The statutory notices were also served to the Avadi police commissioner and SPs of Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, appearing for the contempt petitioners, submitted that the permission was denied by disobeying the orders of the court. He recalled the order of the court dated October 16, directing the police to grant permission to the route march at 33 places in the state, subject to conditions in accordance with the local situation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Calling the state government incapable, the Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the home secretary, DGP and other officials to appear before it in a contempt case filed by RSS for disobeying the court’s order and denying the organisation permission to hold route marches across the state. Justice G Jayachandran refused repeated requests to pass over the matter to allow the state to place submissions or adjourn it by a day. Additional public prosecutor Muniapparaj also informed the court that a special leave petition (SLP) against the high court order has been filed in the Supreme Court and it is likely to be taken up in a few days. “It (government) is incapable of administering the state or it doesn’t want to respect the order of the court,” said Jayachandran, while issuing statutory notices to home secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal and the other police officials concerned requiring their personal presence in court when the matter comes up for hearing after four weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The statutory notices were also served to the Avadi police commissioner and SPs of Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, appearing for the contempt petitioners, submitted that the permission was denied by disobeying the orders of the court. He recalled the order of the court dated October 16, directing the police to grant permission to the route march at 33 places in the state, subject to conditions in accordance with the local situation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp