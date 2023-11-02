Home States Tamil Nadu

Samba season: Long wait for Vaigai water continues

Anticipating good showers and subsequent rise in reservoir water levels in November, the officials have decided to meet the farmers again in November and fix a date for the water release.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers begin samba cultivation after rain in delta district | M K Ashok Kumar

Image used for reppresentational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite the samba cultivation season having commenced over one and a half months ago, sowing has been carried out in just around 6,400 hectares in the district. As irrigation woes are still plaguing the farmers, those practising single and double-crop cultivation have demanded the authorities to release water from the Vaigai River at the earliest.

Compared to the previous years, the storage levels at Periyar and Vaigai dams are lower this year. Considering this slump in storage, water from these reservoirs has not yet been released for irrigation this year. A senior PWD official said the storage has nominally increased to 5.5 TMC following the decent rainfall last month.

Farmers, who usually cultivate crops during both kuruvai and samba seasons, have urged the authorities to immediately raise dam shutters as they had already missed out on the kuruvai cultivation this year owing to irrigation woes. The PWD department convened a meeting with the farmers recently to discuss when to release the water. Anticipating good showers and subsequent rise in reservoir water levels in November, the officials have decided to meet the farmers again in November and fix a date for the water release.

Though the districts had witnessed decent rainfall last month, the Periyar dam storage remains at 123.8 feet and a total of 6 TMC water is available. Meanwhile, both single and double-crop farmers have demanded the officials to release water for them separately.

An agriculture department official said the samba season would usually commence in September and conclude in January. However, most farmers are yet to begin even sowing work. Considering the irrigation crisis, the officials have suggested the farmers grow millets this year as the crop has a shorter cultivation duration. The district has a total paddy cultivable area of nearly 36,000 hectares.

Kurnji Kumaran, a single-crop farmer from Melur, said, "As per a government order, single-crop cultivation should be given first preference while releasing water. The officials should adhere to this order as even a shared release practice will deny water to farmers in tail-end areas like me. We have decided to meet the officials and request them to release later this week itself."

Meanwhile, the double crop farmers said cultivation was taken up in just 1,200 hectares of area during the kuruvai season. "Most farmers missed the season owing to inadequate water for irrigation. So, since the first season failed, we are relying completely on the samba season. So, we request the state government to release the water on a shared basis so that all the farmers can begin cultivation," they added.

MP Raman, honorary president of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers Association, said water has to be released to all farmers in the district without any partiality. If the release is further delayed, the water will be of no use to farmers, he further said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgriculturefarmerSamba Vaigai river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp