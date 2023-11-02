Sanitary official in Coimbatore faces suspension for ‘refusing’ to put up CM’s pic in office

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following demands from the mayor and many councillors, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Wednesday decided to suspend an officer in the sanitation department allegedly after he turned down Ward 33 Councillor A Krishnamoorthy’s request to use the photo of the chief minister in the office.

Before the monthly meeting of the corporation council began, many councillors urged the deputy commissioner and mayor to suspend sanitary supervisor R Manickam of Ward 33 in the west zone.

DMK floor leader and Ward 100 Councillor Karthikeyan said, “The sanitary supervisor rejected ward councillor A Krishnamoorthy’s request to install a portrait of the chief minister in the office and did not allow him inside.”

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar said, “The official told the councillor to get out of the office. How can an official not obey the orders of a people’s representative? We must suspend the official immediately.”

Deputy Commissioner K Sivakumar said he had received a complaint about the issue and conducted an inquiry with the councillor, sanitary supervisor and inspector.

He added that the sanitary supervisor will be transferred to a different ward soon.

However, the mayor and councillors insisted that the officer be suspended.

Faced with a huge uproar, Deputy Commissioner Sivakumar promised them that the sanitary supervisor would be suspended.

According to sources, it is not mandatory to keep CM’s photos in local body offices. The supervisor did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a response.

