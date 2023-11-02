Home States Tamil Nadu

Sankaraiah row: K Ponmudy to skip MKU convocation

Stating that Governor RN Ravi is sitting on several proposals sent by the government for approval, Ponmudy said it is the reason why the state government has approached the Supreme Court.

Published: 02nd November 2023

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In protest against Governor RN Ravi refusing to confer an honorary doctorate on veteran freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said he will boycott the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University’s scheduled for Thursday. 

Borrowing the words of poet Bharathi, the minister called the governor a pseudo-swadeshi (nadippu swadeshi) for refusing to sign the relevant papers related to conferring the honour on the freedom fighter. 
It is the second time that the minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the university, is boycotting the MKU convocation, as last year he did not attend the event as the varsity had invited minister of state L Murugan without consulting him. 

A resolution to confer Sankaraiah with an honorary doctorate (D.Litt) was passed during the syndicate committee meeting of MKU on August 18, 2023, and later, it got the approval of the senate committee on November 20, 2023.

“When Sankaraiah a final-year student at American College in Madurai, he discontinued his studies to join the freedom struggle. He spent five years in jail and had also underwent another four-year imprisonment fighting for social justice and economic equality. But the governor is turning a blind eye to his sacrifice,” said the minister, and termed Ravi as the biggest enemy of the freedom fighters. 

The minister also criticised the governor for saying that the state government is not doing enough to recognise the freedom fighters. He also challenged Ravi to reveal to the public why he is refusing to confer the doctorate on the veteran leader. “He is from RSS, an organisation that doesn’t even respect Gandhi,” added the minister.

Stating that the governor is sitting on several proposals sent by the government for approval, Ponmudy said it is the reason why the state government has approached the Supreme Court. “Governor’s only motive is to malign the name of this government. That is why he is spreading lies about the petrol bomb incident that took place in Raj Bhavan,” said the minister, adding Ravi is the worst governor TN has ever seen.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Association of University Teachers R Saravanan said they welcome the minister’s decision. State Platform for Common School System-TN General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu also spoke in support of the minister and appealed all graduates to boycott the convocation.

