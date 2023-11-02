Tamil Nadu: 45-day-old girl dies after suspected female infanticide, UPHC staff lodges complaint

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 45-day-old baby girl died near Anchetti allegedly after it was breastfed.

The medical officer of Anchetti UPHC has lodged a police complaint suspecting female infanticide as the family has three female children.

Sources from the UPHC told The New Indian Express, “A 31-year-old woman from Hosadoddi village near Anchetti gave birth to twin babies at Hosur government hospital on September 16 through C-section. Both babies were female and weighed 1.5 kg. The couple has two daughters aged nine and five. On Tuesday afternoon, a health worker visited the house to check on the babies and found one was not responding. Subsequently, she was brought to Anchetti UPHC but was declared dead. The body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy.”

The baby’s mother told health officials that after breastfeeding, she went to attend the self-help group meeting. She learned about her from the health department staff. Following this, the medical officer of Anchetti UPHC Sushmitha lodged a police complaint at the police station.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

Police sources told TNIE, that the woman’s husband is working as a daily wager in Karnataka and a preliminary postmortem report ruled out infanticide. Viscera will be sent to Dharmapuri for analysis.

