Thevar Jayanthi dispute: Woman ends life after husband arrested

MADURAI: A 49-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after her husband was arrested by Madurai rural police in a case pertaining to a quarrel between two groups belonging to different intermediate caste Hindus in Thangalacheri village of Peraiyur subdivision. The deceased was identified as S Petchiammal.

According to sources, A Kannan, belonging to one intermediary caste, filed a complaint on October 30 about the scuffle regarding the installation of a Muthuramalinga Thevar portrait. The complainant had questioned members from the other intermediate caste as to why another portrait must be established when there is one already present in the locality. A clash ensued between both groups.

Based on the complaint, Nagaiyapuram police registered a case against 16 named and other unidentified suspects, and arrested five persons-- P Raman, P Bose, M Periyakaruppan, C Subbaiah (whose wife died by suicide) and M Vinoth.

On a counter-complaint by P Parameshwari from the other intermediate caste, Nagaiyapuram police registered a case against 18 persons and arrested I Velusamy. The arrested persons were remanded in prison.

Sources said family members on Wednesday sought Subbaiah's release for taking part in the final rites of Petchiammal. The family members have filed a petition in the court for a one-day parole so that Subbaiah can attend his wife's final rites. Petchiammal's body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem, which will be performed on Thursday and handed over to the family, added sources.



Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

