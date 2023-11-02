TN farmer attempts suicide during grievance meet, dies two days later

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 60-year-old farmer from Periyaperali, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance before the grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate on Monday, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

Sources said the deceased, P Maheshwaran, had come to the meeting to submit a petition regarding a land dispute. He fell unconscious at the collectorate and when people gathered to help him, he allegedly told them that he consumed some poisonous substance minutes before. Maheshwaran was rushed to the medical college hospital in an ambulance.

"Maheshwaran had been farming on a piece of land that he took on lease from Ramachandran, who hails from the same village, for the last eight years. However, a dispute erupted between them when Ramachandran decided to sell the land. Maheshwaran approached the police and claimed that he had purchased the piece of land, but he had no document to prove the purchase. Later, a court also ruled in favour of Ramachandran. Maheshwaran's appeal in the case is still pending in court," official sources said adding that a murder case is also pending against Maheshwaran.

In the petition, Maheshwaran brought to the collectorate on Monday, he claimed that police had foisted a false case against him and sought action against the police officials. He also said he was being cheated with regard to the land dispute. However, the officials have refuted all the allegations. Following his death on Wednesday, Maheshwaran's family and relatives staged a protest demanding the arrest of those responsible for his death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

