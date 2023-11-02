Union cabinet secretary to review delay in Vallur Indian Oil Corporation terminal today

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The delay in establishing the Rs 900 crore Indian Oil Corporation terminal at Vallur along with four other pending projects of the state government is likely to be reviewed by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) chaired by the union cabinet secretary on Thursday. PMG is an institutional mechanism that is tasked with facilitating issue resolution in projects that are facing delays or awaiting regulatory clearances with state and central ministries.

If a company faces any bottlenecks in obtaining approvals from the central or state governments, it can upload the details of the project and the issues accompanying it onto the PMG portal after creating an account and login credentials. After verification, PMG will take up the issues with the authorities concerned and facilitate expedited resolution.

The Grassroot terminal was to be constructed in Vallur by resitement of terminals at Korukkupet and Tondiarpet as these terminals were in congested areas. Initially, the project was expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of administrative approval. However, it is facing hurdles in a change of land use for 13.134 acres by the housing department and approval of imported earth required for filling under the project.

The petroleum terminal is being constructed in an area of 100 acres near Kamarajar Port, which would supply petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel by road to Chennai and the adjoining districts and through pipeline to Trichy, Salem, Madurai and Asanur. Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in 2000, purchased a total of 102 acres of land at Vallur near Ennore based on a single valid offer against a public tender.

The land had been changed in the revenue records in the name of the company to the extent of 71.73 acres only. Sources said IOC is awaiting clearance from the housing department over the change of land use for 13.134 acres so that work could be started on that piece of land. The other pending projects which will be reviewed include the Rs 200 crore Tindivanam- Nagari (180 km) Broad Guage line. The delay is over the acquisition of 127.84 hectares of private land and 106 hectares of government land in Ranipet, Villupuram, Tiruvanamalai and Thiruvallur.

The other is the Maniyachi - Nagercoil (102 Km) doubling project. The issue pertains to land acquisition of government and private projects. The other projects include delay in the implementation of Cuddalore-Salem(191km) and MM of Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi New Line and the 86-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari project which is delayed over the acquisition of land.

