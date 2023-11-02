Urimai Thogai rejections bring GST fraud to light

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The identities of several women in Saya Pattarai Street in Tiruppur city have been misused by miscreants who created fake GST certificates to evade tax by using Aadhaar and PAN details. The issue came to light when the women, who applied for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT), received SMS messages stating their applications were rejected because they owned businesses with turnover of Rs 50L and paid GST.

S Jyotimani (57), a victim, told TNIE, “ Most of the people in Saya Pattarai Street are from poor families. I have been living here for 40 years and rear goats for a livelihood. My husband has fallen sick. I used to work as a maid in some houses but quit the job to take care of my husband. Two months ago, I along with a few neighbours applied for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai in the Tiruppur North Taluk office. One month later, our application was rejected. When we met the officials, they told us to apply again. Two weeks ago, our application was once again rejected. I received an SMS which stated I own a proprietorship company and GST-assessed with a turnover of Rs 50 lakh. I was shocked.”

Another victim, Palaniammal (53), said, “I work as a maidservant. My application was rejected and the reason stated was shocking. The message claimed I own a garment unit with a turnover of Rs 50 lakh.” R Ibrahim, a resident of the area, said, “Two years ago, a group of persons from a transport company collected copies of Aadhaar, PAN, ration cards and other documents from people stating they would arrange financial assistance under government schemes. I suspect they have done this. The women are innocent, and the illegal activity came to light when they applied for KMUT. Around 80 women in the area are affected.”

When contacted, a senior police officer said, “We haven’t received a complaint. The matter is within the purview of the GST department. However, we have launched an inquiry.” Speaking to TNIE, an official in the office of the deputy commissioner of GST (Tiruppur division) said, “We will check with GST certification in Tiruppur divisions I, II and III. I don’t know how the local officials from GST issued such certificates without physical verification of the applicants. I will be deputing officers to make field inspections and cancel or remove such GST certifications immediately. The victims can later update the details with the help of the revenue department of state government for KMUT.”

