AI-based system starts tracking jumbos in Madukkarai forest

COIMBATORE: The AI-based surveillance system installed at Madukkarai forest in Coimbatore forest division has started recording the movements of wild elephants. The surveillance system, having 12 towers fitted with thermal and normal cameras, is installed at strategic locations along the railway track for early detection of animal movement to prevent them from getting killed on railway tracks.

According to forest sources, once the cameras detect animal movement, they will send alerts to the Palakkad railway station master, Ettimadai railway station master and senior engineers, who then pass on the messages related to the elephants approaching near the track to the loco pilots.

The system will be fully deployed after a month's trial run. Currently, alerts have been sent to the field-level staff. Currently, the forest department officials are directly calling the railway officials about elephant movements. “The thermal cameras were able to identify elephants when they were moving in open places up to a km. However, it is difficult to detect when they are behind bushes.

As a result, currently, the camera's learning process is in progress and it will take four months for the cameras to learn to identify the elephants. We have set up digital signage boards at three different locations to alert loco pilots to slow down near elephant crossing points,” said a forest official. “ The first signage board has been set up one and a half km before the crucial point of elephant crossing. If the animal approaches very close to the track, alert messages will be sent from the control room to the Conservator of forest and District Forest officer (DFO),” said the official.

The official said four herds have already been using the Madukkarai forest since the migration period of elephants has already commenced and a total of 15 field-level staff are on duty to prevent elephants from nearing the track. “Lights with sirens have been set up to alert the loco pilot to slow down on crossing the signage boards.”

