Caste-based atrocities on the rise rampant after DMK govt took charge: EPS

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Citing the recent attack on two SC youth allegedly by six men from an intermediate caste in Tirunelveli, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said this incident once again proved that caste-based atrocities have been on the rise in Tamil Nadu since the DMK government too charge.

In a statement, the Leader of the Opposition said the state government should take strict action against those guilty instead of trying to hush up the incident as just a robbery case. Referring to the suspects' action of stripping the victims naked and urinating on them, Palaniswami said the incident has shamed the entire human race.

VCK President and MP Thirumavalavan also demanded the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that the suspects don't get released on bail. "I have spoken with both the victims and have consoled them," he said in a statement. Congress Assembly Floor Leader K Selvaperunthagai, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, MDMK chief Vaiko, and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss have also condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, functionaries of both CPM and VCK parties led by CPM district secretary K Sriram staged a protest on Thursday condemning the incident and demanding the state government to take steps to put an end to such incidents.

It has come to light that P Mariappan, another SC youth, has been receiving treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital since Tuesday after being brutally attacked by unidentified persons. Sivanthipatti police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Citing the recent attack on two SC youth allegedly by six men from an intermediate caste in Tirunelveli, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said this incident once again proved that caste-based atrocities have been on the rise in Tamil Nadu since the DMK government too charge. In a statement, the Leader of the Opposition said the state government should take strict action against those guilty instead of trying to hush up the incident as just a robbery case. Referring to the suspects' action of stripping the victims naked and urinating on them, Palaniswami said the incident has shamed the entire human race. VCK President and MP Thirumavalavan also demanded the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that the suspects don't get released on bail. "I have spoken with both the victims and have consoled them," he said in a statement. Congress Assembly Floor Leader K Selvaperunthagai, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, MDMK chief Vaiko, and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss have also condemned the attack.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, functionaries of both CPM and VCK parties led by CPM district secretary K Sriram staged a protest on Thursday condemning the incident and demanding the state government to take steps to put an end to such incidents. It has come to light that P Mariappan, another SC youth, has been receiving treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital since Tuesday after being brutally attacked by unidentified persons. Sivanthipatti police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp