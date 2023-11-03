Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai to get moderate rains till November 6; temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Thursday, the Ramanadhi dam section in Tenkasi received the highest rainfall of 9 cm.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 03:58 PM

Chennai received a 73 per cent rainfall deficit along with several other northern districts. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The regional meteorological centre has issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall warning) for several southern and delta districts till November 6 and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall warning) for two districts - Theni and Dindigul - on November 4. 

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur are all going to witness good rainfall activity. 

In Chennai, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy and there will be light to moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Thursday, the Ramanadhi dam section in Tenkasi received the highest rainfall of 9 cm.

Tamil Nadu has received deficit rainfall of 40% so far this northeast monsoon, which had a poor start so far. Chennai received a 73% deficit along with several other northern districts. Only a few southern districts like Kanyakumari are in surplus. Meteorologists say November and December look promising.

