Disabled man stranded on pavement drowns in flooded Kovai underpass

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unidentified disabled man, living on the pavement at the Lanka Corner railway underpass in Coimbatore city, was found dead in stagnant rainwater on Thursday morning. “The man may have got trapped in rainwater because of his disability and would have drowned as the area was flooded by up to four feet of water due to heavy showers on Wednesday night,” police said.

According to sources, vehicular traffic through the underpass was suspended and both entries were barricaded by police at 10 PM following the heavy rain. Since it was late in the night, officials did not use motors to pump out the rainwater.

On Thursday morning, Race Course police got an alert about a man being found dead at the underpass. “The victim, aged around 60, was found dead on the platform along the road at the underpass. Locals said the man was among the homeless who lived on the platform and he was also a disabled person. The others who stayed with him said he used to sleep on the platform in the middle of the underpass.

He might have slept without sensing the rain and got trapped in the water later,” a police officer said. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “We have visited a few places prone to waterlogging. But I have not received any information about this death.”

Second death in a month due to waterlogging

“The matter will be investigated and action will be taken,” the commissioner said. This is the second death at the Lanka Corner junction due to waterlogging in the last one month. On October 16, P Selvaraj (55), who worked as a system manager at the district supply office at Coimbatore district Collectorate, died of electrocution in the underpass after a live wire allegedly came into contact with the water.

The railway underpass is a tri-junction and connects Tiruchy Road, State Bank Road, and Big Bazaar Street. It is located near the north bund of Valankulam and is a low-lying area. The underpass gets flooded whenever it rains in the city, sources said.

