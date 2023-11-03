Farmers worried over delay in Athikadavu Avinashi Project 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers expressed disappointment over the delay in commissioning the Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP). The Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) was proposed in the 1960s and initiated in 2019, aiming to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from Bhavani River from the downstream of Kalingarayan Anicut by pumping through pipelines, treating it and refilling the water bodies and improving the groundwater level. Pipes are laid for more than 1,060 km to link around 1,045 ponds.

B Sambath Kumar, a farmer from Avinashi, said, “The work was completed last December and for the past few months, the trial was carried out in several ponds. Despite this, the project is delayed.” Non-political Farmers’ Association (Avinashi) coordinator K Velusamy said,

“There isn’t any river between Noyyal and Bhavani in Tiruppur and several thousand acres of farmland are dependent on wells and borewells. So, the project was our only hope. We have been waiting for more than 60 years and this project can change the face of agriculture in Avinashi and other drought-prone areas. Though the testing and trial run began on February 20, it is yet to be commissioned. “

Speaking to TNIE, Water Resource Department (PWD)- Chief Engineer (CBE Zone) P Sivalingam said, “Technically, all pending works of the AAP scheme are complete. Water pumping and testing of the AAP scheme has been initiated in 1,045 ponds and we have completed the trial of 908 ponds. But, the water level is low in Bhavanisagar dam. Since the project is dependent on surplus water, we got stuck. More importantly, the southwest monsoon failed for the first time. In 2019-2022, the monsoon brought more rains in water catchment areas. Last year was the best year and we got good water in the Bhavani River. With the failure of monsoon, the entire project is delayed.”

