Governor Ravi to preside over seminar at Alagappa University

Prior to the inauguration of the seminar, Governor Ravi will plant a sapling in front of the administrative building and launch a battery-operated vehicle.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  The Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, G Ravi, in Karaikudi, announced that state Governor and university Chancellor RN Ravi will preside over a one-day seminar on 'G20 New Delhi Leadership Declaration and Emerging World Order- INDIA's Cutting-edge Energy Technologies on Clean Energy' in the university campus on Friday.

He added that his counterparts from the Central University of Tamil Nadu, M Krishnan, and Bharathidasan University, M Selvam, will felicitate students. Prior to the inauguration of the seminar, Governor Ravi will plant a sapling in front of the administrative building and launch a battery-operated vehicle, said Ravi.

It is to be noted that the governor visited the department of Special Education and rehabilitation science and the state-of-the-art laboratories at the university's science campus on Thursday. Later, he met with the university syndicate members and officials, followed by a meeting with the principals of the affiliated colleges.

