Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Ignorant’ VAOs put Tiruchy farmers’ crop insurance at risk

The collector would set up a committee to assess the situation after November 15 and report to the government on the losses for releasing relief, the official also said.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Eight notified crops - paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red gram, maize and ragi - will be covered under the crop insurance scheme for the kharif season.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A lack of thorough awareness among village administrative officers (VAOs) of the provisions under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), particularly ‘Prevented Sowing’, is adding to the risks samba farmers in the district face amidst the unavailability of Cauvery water for irrigation. While the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision entitles insured farmers for claims in the event of adverse seasonal conditions impeding sowing, they complain that VAOs’ ignorance of it has stopped them from getting the documents required to submit online and benefit from the scheme.

According to the Union government-sponsored crop insurance scheme, a majority of the insured farmers having intent to sow and who even incurred expenditure for it but could not proceed to cultivate due to adverse seasonal or climatic conditions are eligible for claims under the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said farmers can avail of the provision upon submission of a sowing certificate issued by the local VAO in PMFBY’s online portal. Those who apply before November 15 this year will become eligible for receiving one-fourth of the total expenditure if 75% of the harvest in his/her village fails, the official added. The collector would set up a committee to assess the situation after November 15 and report to the government on the losses for releasing relief, the official also said.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar, too, during the recently-held farmers’ grievance redressal meeting had touched upon the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision and encouraged the gathering to benefit from the scheme.
Farmers, however, mention that no formal instruction on the provision was passed on for the enlightenment of the VAOs, making it difficult for them to secure a sowing certificate. 

When enquired, a senior official at the collectorate said, “As the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision is used for the first time in the district there is lack of awareness among VAOs. Instructions, however, have been given to issue the certificate.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VAO Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana crop insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp