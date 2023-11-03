‘Ignorant’ VAOs put Tiruchy farmers’ crop insurance at risk

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

TIRUCHY: A lack of thorough awareness among village administrative officers (VAOs) of the provisions under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), particularly ‘Prevented Sowing’, is adding to the risks samba farmers in the district face amidst the unavailability of Cauvery water for irrigation. While the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision entitles insured farmers for claims in the event of adverse seasonal conditions impeding sowing, they complain that VAOs’ ignorance of it has stopped them from getting the documents required to submit online and benefit from the scheme.

According to the Union government-sponsored crop insurance scheme, a majority of the insured farmers having intent to sow and who even incurred expenditure for it but could not proceed to cultivate due to adverse seasonal or climatic conditions are eligible for claims under the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said farmers can avail of the provision upon submission of a sowing certificate issued by the local VAO in PMFBY’s online portal. Those who apply before November 15 this year will become eligible for receiving one-fourth of the total expenditure if 75% of the harvest in his/her village fails, the official added. The collector would set up a committee to assess the situation after November 15 and report to the government on the losses for releasing relief, the official also said.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar, too, during the recently-held farmers’ grievance redressal meeting had touched upon the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision and encouraged the gathering to benefit from the scheme.

Farmers, however, mention that no formal instruction on the provision was passed on for the enlightenment of the VAOs, making it difficult for them to secure a sowing certificate.

When enquired, a senior official at the collectorate said, “As the ‘Prevented Sowing’ provision is used for the first time in the district there is lack of awareness among VAOs. Instructions, however, have been given to issue the certificate.”

