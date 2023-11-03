Home States Tamil Nadu

IT raids various locations in Tamil Nadu allegedly linked to DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan and PWD minister EV Velu

Income Tax officials also conducted searches at the Arunai Engineering College (AEC) in Thiruvanamalai. The AEC was founded in 1993 by EV Velu.

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

KARUR (Tamil Nadu): The Income Tax Department conducted searches in various locations in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

The raids were carried out at several locations allegedly linked to the late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan and Tamil Nadu Minister and Highways and PWD Minister EV Velu. IT officers conducted searches at late Vasugi Murugan's sisters house and a location liked to EV Velu.

CISF security and local police security were deployed ahead of the search.

Income tax officials are also conducting raids at the house of late Karur district DMK secretary Vasugi Murugesan's sister Padma located in the Periyar Nagar area under Karur Corporation.

Similarly, the office of the financial institution belonging to Annex Fabrics , which is operated by a businessman named Suresh, located in the Gandhipuram area was searched, The businessman's house located in the Vayapuri Nagar area in Karur district is also being searched.

Searches are also currently underway at DMK's former chairman's in Thottakurichi area Sakthivel's house.

Earlier, IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment.

Raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.

Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on a close aides of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who is an accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Around 10 premises of the unnamed aide of the minister were raided.

Balaji was arrested by ED officials on June 14 in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam.

IT aids were also conducted at places related to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan on October 6. 

