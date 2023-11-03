Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders FIR on three cops for assault on Dalit family

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tiruvannamalai SP to register the FIR against SI Murugan and constables Nammalvar and Vijayakumar and complete the investigation within 12 weeks.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police brutality

Image used for illustrative purposes. (Express illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has ordered the police to register an FIR against three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, for brutally assaulting a man, his wife and son, belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), in full public view at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district in 2016 and abusing them by calling out their caste.

Passing orders on a petition filed by Raja, whose family suffered the assault, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tiruvannamalai SP to register the FIR against SI Murugan and constables Nammalvar and Vijayakumar and complete the investigation within 12 weeks. He directed the SP to initiate disciplinary action against them by keeping them under suspension from service until the disciplinary proceedings are completed.

The judge also ordered the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victims and the amount be recovered from the erring police personnel. The cops interfered and brutally assaulted the family members on July 22, 2016, at the Old Bus Stand at Chengam when they had a petty quarrel among themselves. They went to the extent of tearing the blouse of the woman. Despite lodging complaints and submitting petitions to senior officials, no action was taken. Advocate T Arockia Dass appeared for Raja.

“Though the petitioner resisted them from attacking, they manhandled and brutally attacked him with lathi. In fact, they tore his wife’s jacket and abused her in front of the general public,” the judge recorded in the order. He further noted that those who came forward to help them were threatened by the police personnel of foisting false cases against them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtDalit FIRpolice brutality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp