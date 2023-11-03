Madras HC orders FIR on three cops for assault on Dalit family

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the police to register an FIR against three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, for brutally assaulting a man, his wife and son, belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), in full public view at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district in 2016 and abusing them by calling out their caste.

Passing orders on a petition filed by Raja, whose family suffered the assault, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the Tiruvannamalai SP to register the FIR against SI Murugan and constables Nammalvar and Vijayakumar and complete the investigation within 12 weeks. He directed the SP to initiate disciplinary action against them by keeping them under suspension from service until the disciplinary proceedings are completed.

The judge also ordered the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victims and the amount be recovered from the erring police personnel. The cops interfered and brutally assaulted the family members on July 22, 2016, at the Old Bus Stand at Chengam when they had a petty quarrel among themselves. They went to the extent of tearing the blouse of the woman. Despite lodging complaints and submitting petitions to senior officials, no action was taken. Advocate T Arockia Dass appeared for Raja.

“Though the petitioner resisted them from attacking, they manhandled and brutally attacked him with lathi. In fact, they tore his wife’s jacket and abused her in front of the general public,” the judge recorded in the order. He further noted that those who came forward to help them were threatened by the police personnel of foisting false cases against them.

