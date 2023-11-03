One dead, 15 hurt as truck hits government bus in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: One died and 15 others were injured after a speeding container truck hit a government bus on Tiruchendur road on Thursday. The driver of the truck, who is absconding. has been booked.

According to sources, the TNSTC bus heading to Vilathikulam via Thoothukudi was hit by the mini truck that was on its way to take a fish load. The truck's driver allegedly lost control near the Zirconium township. Almost as if sensing danger, TNSTC bus driver S Ketheeswaran (47), of Vilathikulam depot, swerved to avoid colliding with the truck, simultaneously ensuring that the bus did not fall into the roadside pit. Despite this, the mini truck hit the tail end of the bus and turned turtle. After being dragged on the road for over 100 feet, the truck hit the compound wall of the Zirconium township and damaged it, said sources.

In the impact, one passenger was killed while 15 others were injured. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar (21) of Mayavaram in Mayiladuthurai district. His body was sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The injured were hospitalised at the same facility.

The public, who witnessed the accident, appreciated Ketheeshwaran for acting swiftly. The Authoor police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: One died and 15 others were injured after a speeding container truck hit a government bus on Tiruchendur road on Thursday. The driver of the truck, who is absconding. has been booked. According to sources, the TNSTC bus heading to Vilathikulam via Thoothukudi was hit by the mini truck that was on its way to take a fish load. The truck's driver allegedly lost control near the Zirconium township. Almost as if sensing danger, TNSTC bus driver S Ketheeswaran (47), of Vilathikulam depot, swerved to avoid colliding with the truck, simultaneously ensuring that the bus did not fall into the roadside pit. Despite this, the mini truck hit the tail end of the bus and turned turtle. After being dragged on the road for over 100 feet, the truck hit the compound wall of the Zirconium township and damaged it, said sources. In the impact, one passenger was killed while 15 others were injured. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar (21) of Mayavaram in Mayiladuthurai district. His body was sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The injured were hospitalised at the same facility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The public, who witnessed the accident, appreciated Ketheeshwaran for acting swiftly. The Authoor police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp