Painter latest suspect to be arrested by NIA in connection with the Coimbatore car blast

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in front of Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore City on October 23, 2022.

The arrested man has been identified as Taha Naseer (27), son of Abdul Kadar of Madheena Avenue at Thirumalai Nagar in Podanur in the city. He was working as a painter at a car sales and service company in Coimbatore.

The NIA arrested him on Thursday and produced him before a special court for NIA cases at Poonamallee in Chennai on Friday.

He was the fourteenth suspect in the case and was remanded under judicial custody till November 17, said sources.

He conspired with the suspects Jamesha Mubeen, who died in the blast, and Mohammed Thoufeek to commit the terror attack.

The vehicle carrying the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was being driven by the deceased suspect Jamesha Mubeen, with whom both Taha Naseer and Mohammed Thoufeeq were closely associated.

Investigations revealed that Naseer and Thoufeeq had visited the residence of Jamesha Mubeen, exactly one week prior to the attack and they had all conspired to carry out the act of terror.

Scrutiny of Naseer's digital device also revealed that he was in possession of ISIS-inspired literature and had deliberately attempted to cover his tracks by deleting the incriminating material employing specific mobile-based application software and apps following the terror incident, according to the NIA release.

Mubeen’s wife had revealed the trio's meeting in her confession.

The NIA has so far filed two chargesheets in the case against 11 suspects before the NIA court in Poonamallee on April 20 and June 2, 2023, respectively, said NIA.

