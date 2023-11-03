Pudhumai Penn scheme hailed at MKU convocation boycotted by education minister K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Delivering the chief guest address at Madurai Kamaraj University's 55th annual convocation on Thursday, Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) vice chancellor U Kamatchi Mudali hailed the state government's Pudhumai Penn scheme and said it will increase the ratio of women taking admission in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy boycotted the event due to Governor RN Ravi's refusal to confer an honorary doctorate to freedom fighter and veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah. Office bearers of TNGCTA, MUTA, and a few syndicate and senate members also refrained from participating in the event.



"Education is a key prospect for the empowerment of women, who have faced subjugation and systemic oppression throughout history. Students must be aware that India has 66% of the world's youth population. The Government of India has set up important targets for Amrit Kaal by 2047 such as education, water, electricity and housing for long-term growth," said Kamatchi Mudali. He also emphasised the importance of energy production and pointed out the union government's plans to enhance energy production by 2030.



MKU chancellor and Governor RN Ravi distributed 604 Ph.D degrees, two D.Sc. degrees and one D.Litt. degree during the function. Of these, 142 students were honoured with endowment prizes and medals for their outstanding performance. After the convocation, Ravi interacted with the gold medalists and advised them how to achieve their dream, and the significance of time management. Madurai Kamaraj University vice-chancellor J Kumar welcomed the gathering and presented an annual report.



Members of CPM wave black flags at Guv



CPI(M) members waved black flags at the governor at Keelakuilkudi junction for refusing to confer honorary doctorate to 102-year-old party leader N Sankaraiah. Over 100 cadres were arrested and were released later.

