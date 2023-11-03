Stones laid for building stadia in nine constituencies by MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stones for the construction of mini stadia in nine assembly constituencies via video conference. The initiative will provide mini stadia to the assembly constituencies of Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Vaniyambadi, Gangeyam, Chozhavandhan, Thiruvaigundam, Alangudi, Karaikudi, and Padmanabapuram.

On behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, various infrastructure projects have been completed across the state. These include a sports hostel valued at Rs 1.85 crore in Ooty, a district youth welfare and sports development office and sports hostel valued at Rs 1.88 crore, an indoor stadium valued at Rs 10.81 crore in Katpadi, a synthetic athletic track at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore valued at Rs 6.55 crore, and a synthetic hockey track at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium valued at Rs 2.04 crore.

Additionally, Stalin laid the foundation stones for a district sports complex valued at Rs 15 crore in Pattakuruchi village in Tenkasi district and a boxing academy valued at Rs 7.79 crore in Gopalapuram. During the event, Stalin handed over job orders to three exceptional sportspersons who have achieved success in international sports events.

